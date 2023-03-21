Man Utd have spoken with Axel Disasi’s entourage

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in signing Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer.

The Frenchman recently talked about his ambition of playing in the Premier League and Foot Mercato claim that United are already in negotiations with the player’s camp.

As per the French outlet, United manager Erik ten Hag is searching for a central defender, who is strong in one-on-one situations and Disasi is considered as the perfect foil.

Foot Mercato add that Monaco could be willing to sell him for £44 million this summer.

Quality

United are loaded with central defenders at the moment. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the first choice duo with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof providing back-up.

However, ten Hag will want to add more quality in the squad this summer. We could see either Maguire or Lindelof leaving if United press ahead and sign Disasi from Monaco.

Disasi would be a fantastic signing for the Red Devils. He has a huge aerial presence in the box and also possesses a strong physique to handle the intensity of the Premier League.

He may not be a guaranteed starter for ten Hag’s side, but would offer them with a quality rotation option. He could offer cover to Raphael Varane, who has been injury prone in his career.

The £44 million price tag is reasonable for a player in the prime of his career, but United may look to lower the initial fee as they would want to save funds for the purchase of a marquee striker.

While the club do need to reinforce their defence and midfield this summer, a centre-forward should be the top most priority as they have been overdependent on Marcus Rashford for goals this season.

Rashford has amassed 27 goals in the current campaign and Bruno Fernandes is a far second with just 10. Hence, they would not want to spend a huge sum on a back-up central defender.