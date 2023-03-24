Chelsea interested in signing in Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, according to Football.London.

The online news portal claims the Blues want to bolster their midfielder options at the end of the season as Graham Potter continues to reshape his new-look team and they’ve identified Mac Allister as a prime target.

Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record £107m transfer fee, a deal that eclipsed the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021, in the winter transfer window.

Fernandez has impressed so far since moving to Stamford Bridge, racking up nine appearances so far and providing two assists in all competitions as the West Londoners reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will take on Real Madrid in a two-legged tie next month.

The 22-year-old was ever-present for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped them clinch their third World Cup title following a 4-2 penalty victory over France after a 3-3 draw. He was adjudged the young player of the tournament in Qatar.

Despite bringing in the Argentina international, Potter wants to at least add one more midfielder to his engine room in the summer with several players expected to leave at the end of the season.

Reinforcement

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly is determined to back Potter to succeed by signing elite talents for the 47-year-old in his quest to build one of the best sides in the world.

It is believed that the Blues only want to sign Mac Allister despite a host of midfielders being linked with a move to the club in the summer, however, according to Football.London, Brighton are not under pressure to sell one of their prized assets as they were with Moises Caicedo in January.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Seagulls will expire in 2025, but the club has the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months. It said that Mac Allister is now ready to take the next step in his career as he eyes playing for one of the big teams in the world.

Potter and Mac Allister worked together at Brighton during the Chelsea manager’s time with the Seagulls. Mac Allister has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League following his impressive displays in the middle of the park for Brighton.

He has made a total of 98 appearances for Brighton across all competitions, scored 17 goals, and provided eight assists in the process.

Mac Allister is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt, but Chelsea would need to pay a lot more to force Brighton into a deal. He has featured in 26 matches and made 11 goal contributions in all competitions as Brighton keep hopes of playing in Europe next season alive.

Read more: Report: Chelsea and Man Utd battling to sign 26-year-old with £62m price tag