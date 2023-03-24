Man Utd contemplating swoop for Southampton star Salisu

Manchester United are reportedly pondering a move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in the summer, as per Football Insider.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign in La Liga with Real Valladolid, the 23-year-old caught the attention of several clubs around Europe but the Saints won the race to sign the defender back in 2020.

The Ghanaian has established himself as a key first-team member at the Saint Mary’s Stadium over the last few years. But, with the defender entering the final 16 months of his current contract, speculation surrounding his future starts to emerge ahead of the summer window as he hasn’t signed an extension with Ruben Selles’ side yet.

According to the report by Football Insider, Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the Ghana international’s current situation and sign the defender to strengthen their backline for next season.

The report further claims that Southampton are ready to accept £25m to sell their star man if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months. However, they could be forced to cash-in for a cut-price deal if they fail to secure their Premier League status for next term as they are currently bottom of the table.

Salisu to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Football Insider says that signing the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Leicester City and Aston Villa are also keen on purchasing the talented centre-back.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to bolster their squad for next season and it has been suggested that strengthening the backline is on Erik ten Hag’s agenda. Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Victor Lindelof may also leave if he continues to remain on the periphery between now and the end of this season.

So, United will need replacement if Maguire or Lindelof end up leaving and Salisu – who is standing at 6ft 2in tall, is strong, good in the air, can play out from the back and is excellent in defending – could be a solid signing.

However, with Man Utd’s takeover process still somewhat off from being done, United’s summer plans are currently uncertain. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the Red Devils’ takeover saga unfolds and how Ten Hag’s side go about their transfer business in the upcoming window.