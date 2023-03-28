Liverpool plotting swoop for Man Utd target Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool are reportedly looking to trump Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old has entered the final four months of his current deal but hasn’t agreed to sign an extension with Massimiliano Allegri’s side yet. It has previously been reported that the Frenchman wants a significant pay rise to commit his future with the Old Lady but the Serie A giants are reluctant to match the player’s financial demands.

So, talks regarding a new deal haven’t progressed and the France international’s long-term future at the Allianz Stadium is currently hanging in the balance. Several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man Utd, are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder for free.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri boss wants to keep Rabiot but the club’s hierarchy are struggling to persuade the player to sign a new deal. So, it is increasingly likely that the France international could leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Liverpool are showing an interest in signing the highly talented midfielder and they could make a move to purchase him this summer.

Battle

However, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from arch-rivals Man Utd in getting any potential deal done for Rabiot as the record Premier League champions are planning to reignite their interest in signing him after a failed attempt last summer.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are looking to overhaul their midfield department this summer, while Man Utd are also keen on adding reinforcements to their engine room for next season.

So, with both Man Utd and Liverpool planning to bolster their midfield department, Rabiot could be a very good acquisition if either club manage to secure the 27-year-old’s service this summer. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field and can contribute on both ends of the pitch.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Liverpool opt to formalise their interest in signing Rabiot – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – should he eventually leaves the Allianz Stadium as a free agent at the end of this season.