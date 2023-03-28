Chelsea keen to sign Arsenal target Declan Rice

Chelsea are still keen to battle Arsenal over a deal to sign West Ham United skipper Declan Rice, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues will be looking to bolster their midfield in the summer, and they are looking at several options. Romano claims that they’re leading the race for Manu Kone, but the likes of Rice and Romeo Lavia are on their list as well.

Rice is almost certain to leave the Hammers in the summer transfer window, and there won’t be any shortage of suitors. Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Rice with reports suggesting the Gunners are favourites to secure a deal this summer.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his midfield and Rice has been identified as his primary target. The England international would compete with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for a starting spot if he joined Arsenal, but Romano suggests that Chelsea still haven’t given up hope of luring him to Stamford Bridge.

Rice has been simply outstanding for both club and country in the past few seasons, and Marlon Harewood previously hailed him as a “phenomenal” player.

Looks difficult

The 24-year-old has been the epitome of consistency for the Hammers in the past few years. He has been superb in the 2022-23 campaign as well, where he managed two goals and two assists in 26 games in the Premier League thus far.

The Hammers are spent big money last summer to bring in several new faces but they are still heavily dependent on Rice to avoid relegation. The big question is – will he stay at the club beyond the summer? It looks unlikely.

Rice has a contract at the club until 2024, and the Hammers do have the option to extend it for one more year. But they are unlikely to trigger that clause, and will allow Rice to leave if there’s a good offer on the table. The Times suggest it will take around £80m to force West Ham into a sale.

He has shown great loyalty and commitment to the club all these years but feels the time is right for him to move elsewhere where he can play Champions League football.

Chelsea are certain to miss out on the top four this season, whereas Arsenal are almost certain to be in the Champions League next year. However, the Blues can match West Ham’s asking price while it may be more difficult for the Gunners to compete financially with their London rivals.

It will be interesting to see how things develop over the coming weeks but Rice would be a superb signing for Arsenal or Chelsea if either club manages to get a deal agreed this summer.