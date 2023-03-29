Man Utd hope to complete £80m deal for Harry Kane in weeks

It’s no secret that Manchester United would like Harry Kane to lead their line next season as Wout Weghorst is expected to return to his parent club while Anthony Martial has an uncertain future after an injury-laden season, but the Red Devils know it won’t be easy negotiating a deal with Daniel Levy.

The Tottenham chairman wouldn’t accept a deal for Kane back in 2021, with Manchester City’s £100m bid being turned down as it was well below the £150m asking price, so United know they can’t lowball Spurs. The 29-year-old is out of contract in 2024, however, so his value has dropped significantly.

Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star says the Red Devils hope to complete a deal worth £80m for Kane and have confidence it could be finalised in a few weeks. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea are among the clubs still showing an interest, so United do have some competition for the England international.

Kane recently became England’s all-time top goalscorer (55 goals in 82 caps) after netting a penalty in the Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Italy. He became Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer (271 goals in 425 games) in February. But one thing the 29-year-old doesn’t have is a trophy. United won the EFL Cup in February and are in the FA Cup semi-finals while reaching the Europa League quarter-finals, so Kane would consider them an attractive destination.

Kane, who has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this season, could leave on a free transfer next year, so Tottenham have a decision to make whether to cash in early or risk losing him for nothing. Levy will want to make money from a valuable asset, so it’s believed he’ll be sold if a new deal can’t be agreed. United are desperate to take advantage as they’re light up front.

The Red Devils are third in the league on points but seventh in the table for goals scored, so it’s obvious where they need to improve. Weghorst has two goals from 18 games since joining on loan in January while Martial hasn’t made a league appearance since mid-January due to injury, so Erik ten Hag could do with upgrading the pair over the summer.