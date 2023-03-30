Man Utd interested in Ansu Fati with ‘uncertain future’ at Barca

Ansu Fati has an ‘uncertain future’ at Barcelona as he’s struggled for playing time this campaign while being embroiled in a dispute with the Catalans over comments made by his father, and David Bernabeu of Sport says Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

The 20-year-old has made 38/40 appearances in all competitions (95%) this season but has amassed only 1338/3600 minutes of playing time (37%). Fati has started nine games in La Liga and two games in the Champions League. The rest have come from the bench, so his father blasted the club for not giving him more opportunities.

Fati wants more playing time at Barca but wasn’t happy with the comments made, so it leaves him in an awkward situation. The Spanish international, who has two goals and one assist for his country, has bagged six goals with three assists in his 38 games, but he hasn’t contributed a league goal since October.

It remains to be seen why United need Fati though. Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled for goals in the Premier League, scoring less than six other clubs despite sitting third in the table on points, but the 20-year-old operates in the same position as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.

And while Fati can play on the right flank too, United already have Antony who would be first-choice, plus Rashford, Sancho, Elanga and Garnacho in a makeshift role. The Spaniard is valued at around £31m according to Transfermarkt, so he wouldn’t break the bank. But Fati probably doesn’t improve the squad significantly enough to warrant signing him.

He’s made a total of 96 appearances in all competitions for Barca since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team, scoring 25 goals with nine assists, but his long-term future may be in doubt. Fati has four-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at the Camp Nou but may not see them out if he’s on the periphery under Xavi – the likes of Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha have provided stiff competition this season.

But whether United will actually make a bid remains to be seen. Ten Hag has a more fervent need to sign a striker rather than wide forward, so that should be priority.