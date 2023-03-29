Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Tottenham have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Winther Hojlund in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The Dane has burst onto the scenes after enjoying a stellar time with his club and country in recent weeks. He is now deemed one of the best young talents in the world and has also started to be compared with Manchester City forward Erling Braut Haaland.

Hojlund’s impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already started to attract the attention of several big clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

According to the report by Calciomercatoweb, Spurs have started to explore options in the market to replace Harry Kane – who has entered the final 16 months of his current contract and is unlikely to sign an extension. So, the Lilywhites may need to cash-in this summer in fear of losing him for free.

The report further claims that Tottenham have earmarked Hojlund as an ideal long-term replacement for Kane and they are ready to make a summer swoop for the Denmark international.

Battle

However, luring the 20-year-old to the renovated White Hart Lane won’t be easy for Spurs as arch-rivals Arsenal are also keen on acquiring his services.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to strengthen their number nine position this summer as they are planning to construct a squad that will be capable of challenging on all fronts from next season. Several players have already been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer window with Hojlund now emerging as a serious target.

It has recently been suggested that Atalanta value their star man for a fee of around £35m. So, he would be a bargain signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to get this deal done, bearing in mind the forward still has more than four years left in his current contract, having just signed for La Dea last summer.

However, joining Tottenham over Arsenal would be a better decision for Hojlund as Mikel Arteta’s side are currently well-stocked in their attacking department, so the Dane might struggle to find regular game time at the Emirates Stadium if he were to join the Gunners at the end of this season.

Should Kane leave this summer, then Hojlund could find himself as Tottenham’s first choice target-man next season, so a move to Spurs may be more beneficial to his development.