Chelsea and Arsenal want to sign Vitor Roque this summer

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea and Arsenal are ready to battle Barcelona to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque in the next transfer window.

Roque is regarded as one of the best young strikers in Brazilian football and he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the past few months.

However, a transfer has not been finalised and as per Sport, Chelsea and Arsenal believe the Brazilian ‘Luis Suarez’ can succeed in the Premier League.

Atletico Paranaense are prepared to sell their prized asset at £44 million this summer.

Huge potential

Roque recently celebrated his 18th birthday and he is eligible to join a European club this summer.

Barcelona have been widely mentioned as the front-runners to land his signature but the spending restrictions from La Liga could scupper their prospects.

As things stand, the Catalan giants can only spend 40% of any transfer fee gained and they would require around £110 million from sales to land Roque.

This could directly benefit Chelsea and Arsenal, who have no financial instability and should be willing to spend big again during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are eyeing a new marquee striker in the transfer market but they could also invest on the young Roque who would comply with their transfer policy.

The Blues signed eight players in the last transfer window, who were aged 23 or less and the plan appears on developing a young squad for long-term success.

This is exactly the same strategy that have provided success for Arsenal. They have defied odds this season by staying top of the Premier League after 28 games.

Comparing the two London clubs, Chelsea are probably in the better position to sign the teenager over Arsenal as they could guarantee him starts right away.

Kai Havertz has struggled to score goals from open play this season and Roque could be drafted straightaway into the line-up if he impresses in pre-season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have quality strikers in Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun, who possess attributes that are similar to Roque.