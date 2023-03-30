Manchester United chasing Benfica star Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are looking at several strikers next summer and one of them is Goncalo Ramos, as per Ben Jacobs.

The CBS Sports journalist wrote for Caughtoffside that the ‘excellent’ Benfica striker remains an option for the Red Devils – who are desperate to land a top-class striker in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are “obsessed” with Victor Osimhen while Tottenham’s Harry Kane is also being considered. AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham is also on their radar but like Ramos, he is not necessarily right at the top.

However, neither Kane nor Oshimhen will be easier to get despite the fact that United can offer them Champions League football, which means Ramos – a relatively cheaper option – could be a realistic target for the club.

The likes of Newcastle, Leeds, Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest are also being linked, but surely Ramos will be more tempted to move to Old Trafford if there’s an offer on the table?

Excellent addition

Ramos is enjoying an superb 2022-23 campaign for Benfica. The Portugal striker has managed 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, and needless to say, he is one of the most highly-rated young talents in world football.

The 21-year-old has a £105m release clause but Man Utd can negotiate a deal with Benfica to lower the asking price. He was close to joining PSG last summer, and there are high chances that he could make a move to one of the top Premier League clubs this year.

Ramos would be a smart signing for the Red Devils. There’s no doubt that Kane could make an immediate impact at the club, given his class and experience. He is also expected to maintain his scoring form for another 4-5 years.

However, the Tottenham star has had his injury problems and Man Utd need to spend wisely this summer. Investing in a younger talent who has the potential to be world-class in the near future makes more sense – and that’s why Ramos could be a better signing for United this summer.