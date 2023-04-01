Arteta ‘dreams’ of signing Man Utd target Ansu Fati

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘dreams’ of signing Manchester United target and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The 20-year-old, once considered to be one of the best young talents in the world, has been struggling to find regular game time at Camp Nou this season.

The forward’s father has recently expressed his frustration regarding his son’s current situation and he has indicated that he wants Fati to move away in search of regular game time.

Despite the youngster’s disappointing time at Barcelona, it seems Fati has no shortage of suitors as big Premier League clubs like Man Utd and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of his current situation and sign him this summer.

According to the report by Sport, Arteta is always on the hunt for new talents to strengthen his current squad and he ‘dreams’ of making a ‘galáctico’ signing like Fati. So, the Gunners could make a concrete approach to purchase the Spaniard this summer.

Battle

However, the report claims that luring the forward away from Camp Nou won’t be easy for the north London club as Manchester United are looking to strengthen their number nine position by acquiring the 20-year-old’s service this summer.

Barcelona are in deep financial trouble and it has been suggested that they need to raise funds by selling their assets to balance the books. So, although the youngster has a staggering £1b release clause in his current contract, the Blaugrana are reportedly ready to cash-in for as little as £31m this summer as he doesn’t appear to be in Xavi Hernandez’s long-term plans.

Fati is still very young and has plenty of time ahead to steer his career back on the right track. So, he could be a very good signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club was able to get a deal done this summer.

However, it will be a huge risk to invest any money in him at this point, bearing in mind his recent injury history. So, if United or Arsenal formalise their interest then purchasing him on a season-long long may be a wiser decision this summer.