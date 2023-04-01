Liverpool could trigger release clause to sign Antonio Silva



According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool could beat Juventus to the signing of Benfica defender Antonio Silva by triggering his release clause this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a disappointing Premier League season and they are presently seven points behind the final Champions League spot.

Irrespective of how their season ends, manager Jurgen Klopp should be backed with funds. A new central defender could be among the priorities.

As per Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool would have the clear advantage over Juventus in the race for Silva if they activate the £88 million release clause in his deal.

Huge potential

Silva has had an impressive breakout season with Benfica. According to Sofascore, he has completed a stunning 92 per cent of his passes in the Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, he has averaged 2 tackles and 3 clearances per game and has won over 60% of his aerial duels. He has helped Benfica keep 12 clean sheets so far this season.

At a relatively young age, he has shown a lot of maturity and he has the traits to develop into a world class star if he continues to progress on the right path.

Liverpool currently have one of the best centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk but Klopp may want to add more quality to the department ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Ibrahima Konate has been a good companion for the Dutch international but behind him, the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have lacked the consistency.

Silva would be a fantastic acquisition for the Reds and he could start ahead of Konate with his immense potential. However, he won’t come on the cheap.

Benfica refused to sell Enzo Fernandes to Chelsea in January for less than his buy-out clause and they are expected to share a similar stance for Silva this summer.

Liverpool have already done business with Benfica, having signed Darwin Nunez last summer and will be hoping to land Silva with a long-term payment plan.