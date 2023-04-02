Arsenal make decision on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is already regarded as one of the best young players in Europe, drawing interest from a host of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window opening, but Sean Dean of the Telegraph says Arsenal might not make a move for the 19-year-old as he’s out of their budget.

Bellingham has made 124 appearances in all competitions since joining on a five-year deal from Birmingham City in 2020, scoring 20 goals with 24 assists. He’s adept at turning over possession, driving with the ball from deep, creating opportunities for his teammates and scoring goals.

The England international has netted 10 times with six assists from 35 games this season, so it’s little wonder the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked. However, as per journalist Sean Dean, the Gunners aren’t likely to shatter their transfer record by matching Bellingham’s £100m+ asking price.

Dortmund would prefer to keep the 19-year-old at Signal Iduna Park but are resigned to losing him due to how much interest there is from bigger European clubs. Arsenal would love to have Bellingham as he’d be first in their squad for tackles per league game (2.5), first for interceptions (1.2), first for successful dribbles (2.8) and first for fouls won (2.5), but he’s too expensive.

Arteta does have Thomas Partey and Jorginho who can turn over the ball while Partey and Martin Odegaard can dribble in possession, so he does have existing alternatives in the squad. But Bellingham can almost do the job of two players.

Arsenal’s record spend is €80m (£70m) for Nicolas Pepe and Dean says it’s unlikely they will break that figure to sign Bellingham. The Gunners have spent more than £100m on new players in each of the last two seasons, but the most they’ve put down on one player is £50m for Ben White.

Arsenal have a financial plan to be a self-sufficient club, so they won’t break their current structure to beat suitors to coveted transfer targets. Bellingham has been tipped to join either Liverpool or Man City this summer too, so he might be out of reach for the North-Londoners even if they win the title.