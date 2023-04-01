Manchester United predicted line-up vs Newcastle United

Manchester United will travel to St. James’ Park to take on top-four rivals Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils managed to earn only one point from the last two league encounters right before the international break and as a consequence of that, they have lost ground in the race to finish in the top four.

Erik ten Hag’s side have accumulated 50 points from 26 games so far this term, sitting only three points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United. So, a defeat in this encounter means United are in danger of dropping out of Champions League contention.

Newcastle have lost only one game so far this season at home. So, Manchester United will have to perform at their very best to come away victorious tomorrow and return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Newcastle

Ten Hag is expected to continue with David de Gea in goal and in front of the Spaniard, Raphael Varane should return after missing out in the last game against Fulham in the F.A Cup right before the international break through a minor injury.

The Frenchman will be paired up with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United’s defence and on either side of the centre-backs, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are likely to be the full-backs. So, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia will all be among the substitutes.

Casemiro is suspended so he won’t be available for selection tomorrow. Scott McTominay may start as the deep-lying midfielder after a couple of productive games with Scotland. Alongside him, Fred could start in the engine room with Bruno Fernandes in the number ten position.

Marcel Sabitzer should return after recovering from a minor knock that he picked up on international duty, but he may have to settle for a place on the Man Utd bench.

Marcus Rashford was withdrawn from the England squad due to an injury issue, but he has returned to full training and is expected to start on the left flank tomorrow. Antony could be on the opposite side and Wout Weghorst will be leading the line for Man Utd, meaning Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga will be among the substitutes.

Ten Hag has said that Anthony Martial will be in the match-day squad in this encounter and he might be used as a substitute on Sunday. Although Christian Eriksen has stepped up his recovery following a serious ankle injury, this game will come too early for him so the Dane will miss out along with Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho.