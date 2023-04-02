Tottenham interested in signing Aymeric Laporte this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that have been offered Aymeric Laporte’s services as he is set to be sold by Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The North Londoners have been linked with several defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Evan Ndicka as well Robin Koch, however, Laporte is now also on Spurs’ radar.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is also being linked with a move to Tottenham, who were determined to sign him in the winter transfer window, but a deal could not materialise.

Spurs were keen on signing Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni last summer but the move fell through and they brought in Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

The France international has racked up 27 appearances and made three goal contributions in all competitions as Tottenham lie 4th in the Premier League table with 49 points.

It is reported that Spurs want to make the deal permanent and could enter talks with Barcelona following his impressive performances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the club is still in the market for defensive reinforcement for next season.

Tottenham have conceded 40 goals in 28 league games this term and this could cost them a place in next season’s Champions League with three teams currently vying for the 4th position.

Quality signing

Tottenham are now eyeing a move for Laporte but they could face competition for his signature from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona – although the La Liga side have cooled their interest after opting to make a move to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer instead.

According to 90min, the Laporte is ready to leave Man City in search of regular game time, and the club is willing to sell him at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has struggled to regain his place in Pep Guardiola’s side after coming back from knee surgery which ruled him out for the start of this season with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Laporte, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, has made only 16 appearances and provided one assist in all competitions for Manchester City this season.

The France international would be a good addition to the Tottenham team if they can get a deal done but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks.

