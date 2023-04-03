Liverpool highly interested in Arsenal target Lindstrøm

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are highly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm, who is also on the radar of Arsenal.

The Denmark ace has had an impressive season with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists from 31 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal are already looking into a summer move for him but Plettenberg claims that Liverpool are also ‘highly interested’ in landing the midfielder’s signature.

The journalist added that both clubs are already in contact with Frankfurt and a transfer could happen for £31-35 million during the summer transfer window.

Talent

Lindstrøm has been influential for Frankfurt in their push for Champions League football. Out of his 13 goal contributions, 11 have come in the German top-flight.

Regardless of this, the German outfit are likely to cash in on him for the right price and both Liverpool and Arsenal will be aiming to lure him to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lacked a genuine attacking midfielder in their squad and the manager may want to sort this concern during this summer’s transfer window.

On the other hand, Arsenal have no such issues with Martin Odegaard excelling from the number 10 role but manager Mikel Arteta may want another back-up option.

Both teams have the financial capacity to meet the demands of Frankfurt for Lindstrøm but ultimately, it could come to which club is prepared to assure him with more minutes.

Liverpool could probably be favourites in such a scenario. The club have generally played with three specialist central midfielders with three attackers in front of them.

They are yearning for a creative playmaker and Lindstrøm could be the perfect long-term signing. He is only 23 and has plenty of room for progression in the coming years.

The only possible issue could be his recent injury record. He is currently out until late April with an ankle injury and Liverpool should have a close eye on his recovery.