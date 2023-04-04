Man Utd staff urging Ten Hag to sign Harry Kane this summer

Manchester United have made Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane their top target this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a marquee striker, as per The Athletic.

The centre-forward position has been a long-standing issue for the Red Devils. They tried to address that by signing short-term solutions like Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But, following their departures, the striker issue has once again been exposed this season. Previously Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ten Hag tried to keep faith in Anthony Martial to solve that problem but the Frenchman’s injury issues have made it clear that he can’t be trusted.

Wout Weghorst was signed on loan as a stop-gap solution this winter to add depth to the centre-forward position, but, it has become apparent that he is not the solution either so he’s expected to return to parent club Burnley at the end of this season.

It has widely been suggested that Ten Hag is keen on purchasing a new marquee number nine this summer and several players are reportedly on the Dutch boss’ wish-list.

Kane to Man Utd

According to the report by The Athletic, Kane is Ten Hag’s top target and the United recruitment team have already started to provide information about the Spurs’ hitman’s character and personality to the Dutch boss.

Kane will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at the end of this season. So, if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Lilywhites over the coming months then they could look to cash-in before his price decreases. In that case, Man Utd will be handed a great opportunity to sign the England captain this summer.

However, the report claims that regardless of his current contract situation, Spurs are unlikely to let their star man leave for cheap and will demand a fee of at least £100m. So, United will have to break the bank to lure Kane away from the renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old is a proven goal-scorer and has been performing consistently at the highest level over the years. So, he would be a great coup for the Red Devils if they manage to get this deal done but it won’t be easy to negotiate with Spurs chief Daniel Levy.