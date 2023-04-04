Chelsea join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Arsenal and Man Utd will face a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, as per The Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old striker is a self-confessed Manchester United fan, and he has got no shortage of admirers following a superb breakthrough season in Italy.

According to the newspaper, Arsenal and Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing Hojlund ahead of the summer window but they’ll face further competition with Chelsea also ‘hot on his trail’.

The exciting youngster has scored five goals in his two starts for Denmark and he is shaping up to be a “huge star”, as per the report. He has managed seven goals and two assists in 14 starts in the Serie A, and top Premier League clubs are keen to get his signature.

In fact, Chelsea invited Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi to watch a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge this season where they discussed about Hojlund, according to the Mail.

Strikers are generally expensive these days and the report claims that Atalanta are demanding a fee of around £60m for their rising star.

Man Utd to scupper the deal?

Both Chelsea and Man Utd need to sign new strikers in the summer transfer window. After a disappointing campaign, the Blues could be looking to spend big yet again in the summer, and bolstering the forward department is a priority.

The Blues are interested in signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but he is going to cost over £100m. The club need to sell some of their fringe players to fund a move for the Napoli striker.

Man Utd could make a concrete effort to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, but they understand that it won’t be easy to deal with Daniel Levy at the negotiation table.

In any case, Spurs will demand a fee of £100 million in one up-front payment for their star striker who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. Oshimhen remains a target too, but the club need to break the bank for him.

Arsenal appear well stocked in attack with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah vying for a starting spot, while Folarin Balogun will return from an excellent season on loan, so it remains to be seen whether they can justify spending £60m on another young striker.

Hojlund is a terrific talent but the Premier League clubs may not be willing to fork out a huge sum to sign him as Chelsea and Man Utd have more established names on their radar, while Arsenal have other areas of the squad they need to strengthen more urgently.