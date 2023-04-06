Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Liverpool target Mount this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to accelerate their efforts to sign Liverpool target and Chelsea star Mason Mount this summer, as per Goal.

After coming through the Blues youth system, the 24-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Chelsea’s first eleven, helping his side in winning the Champions League, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup over the last few years.

However, the midfielder’s time at Stamford Bridge is seemingly coming towards an end. He has entered the final 15 months of his current contract and it has been reported that Chelsea are unwilling to match Mount’s salary demands so talks regarding a new deal have reached an impasse.

It is increasingly likely that the Blues will sell their academy graduate at the end of this season before his price plummets. Man Utd and Liverpool are waiting in the wings to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder for a cut-price deal this summer.

According to the report by Goal, Man Utd are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and are ‘keen’ on luring Mount away from Stamford Bridge.

Battle

However, the report says that securing the England international’s signature won’t be a walk in the park for Man United as Liverpool are also hoping to sign him and have already held ‘positive’ talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea aren’t going to let their star man leave for cheap regardless of whether he signs a new deal over the coming months as they want up to £70m.

With both Man Utd and Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer, Mount – who has already proven his worth at the highest level during his time at Chelsea – would be an excellent signing if either club could get a deal agreed.

However, the reported £70m fee seems too high for a player who is set to be available for free within one year and is valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will be trying to persuade the West London club to lower their valuation to get the deal done for a reasonable fee.

It is going to be fascinating to see who will win the race to sign Mount if Man Utd and Liverpool decide to go head-to-head with each other over this deal at the end of this season.