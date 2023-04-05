Man Utd battle Man City to sign Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United and Manchester City are showing keen interest in signing Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard, as per 90min.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their full-back areas with Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to be sold in the summer after failing to make a big impact.

In recent months, Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but 90min claims that Pavard is also on United’s wish-list.

Recent reports suggested that Man Utd have already opened exploratory talks about signing the full-back as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a top quality player to challenge Diogo Dalot.

However, they now face stiff competition as 90min says Man City and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in signing Pavard this summer and have been asked to be kept informed about his situation.

Good move?

Pavard is arguably one of the top-rated full-backs in Europe, and it does not come as a surprise that elite Premier League clubs such as United and City are vying for his signature.

The 27-year-old has less than 18 months left on his current deal and is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt. Pavard has got a wealth of experience having made over 150 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and also played a key role for France in 2018 as they lifted the World Cup by beating Croatia.

It’s interesting that City are also in the race to sign him. Pep Guardiola loves to build his team around attacking full-backs, and the Spaniard could be looking at long-term replacements for Kyle Walker.

Interestingly, City allowed Portugal international Joao Cancelo to join Bayern on loan during the January transfer window. Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Cancelo and Bayern could look to sign him permanently next summer.

City could establish concrete transfer talks with the German giants for Pavard while discussing any potential deal for Cancelo. Pavard is happy to wait until the summer before making any decision over his next move, but he has got plenty of options to choose from.

