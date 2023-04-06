Liverpool must beat Man Utd to sign Nayef Aguerd

It is an open secret that Liverpool will be looking to bolster their defence in the summer after a disappointing campaign, and they must make a concrete effort to sign West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

Neil Jones of Goal.com claims that the 27-year-old is one of the players Liverpool are monitoring alongside Levi Colwill, Jarrad Branthwaite, Josko Gvardiol, and Perr Schuurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United with French outlet Jeunes Footeux reporting that the Red Devils are also keeping close tabs on the Moroccan defender.

Aguerd joined the Hammers last summer for a fee of around £31m from Rennes and has been superb for them despite the fact he was ruled out until October due to a serious ankle injury in pre-season.

West Ham are battling for Premier League survival this season, but Aguerd has been one of their most consistent performers. In fact, Gary Lineker was full of praise for the defender after the Hammers drew against Newcastle at St James’ Park back in February, hailing him as “exceptional”.

It was initially feared that Aguerd wouldn’t be able to play in the World Cup, but he managed to pull it off. Morocco were outstanding during the competition where Aguerd played a key role for his country. It seems, his performances haven’t not unnoticed, with Liverpool and Man Utd showing a keen interest.

In demand

If the Hammers get relegated at the end of the season, Aguerd will be in demand, and the London club could be forced to sell him. As per Jeunes Footeux, West Ham are demanding a fee of around £48m fee for their star defender, but they will have to reduce their asking price if they drop down to the Championship.

Liverpool have gone through an underwhelming campaign this season, and they need fresh new faces at the back. The likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been very poor, and Klopp should look to offload them. Likewise, Nathaniel Phillips is almost certain to depart as he is eyeing regular game-time elsewhere.

Aguerd is a class defender who has got a terrific footballing brain. He is strong with his tackles, manages two interceptions per game, and loves to play (3.5) long balls from the back.

Man Utd are likely to be in the market to add a new defender to their ranks, with the futures of Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, and Victor Lindelof remaining uncertain. The Red Devils could also look to sign the African star, but Liverpool must ensure they move early and present an offer that is hard for West Ham to refuse.