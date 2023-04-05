Arsenal could sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for £35m

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal could sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on a cut-price deal in the next transfer window.

The Serbian international has been long linked with a Premier League transfer and a move could materialise this summer amid his contract stand-off with Lazio.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder has yet to accept terms over a new contract beyond June 2024 and this could pave the way for his summer departure.

The same report reveals that Juventus and Arsenal are interested in signing the experienced midfielder. Lazio could sanction his sale for a fee of around £35 million.

Quality

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in European football. This season, he has registered 7 goals and 8 assists for Lazio.

Arsenal continue to be mentioned as his admirers and we won’t be surprised if they make a serious approach to sign him during this summer’s transfer window.

Granit Xhaka has done a tremendous job from the number 8 role this season. He has registered 7 goals and 5 assists after getting the license to play with more freedom.

However, manager Mikel Arteta may want more competition for places and Milinkovic-Savic would be a shrewd piece of signing with his vast experience.

The Serbian has played in the central midfield role throughout his career. Aside from his creativity, he has also impressed with his tackling and ability to win duels.

He is perfectly suited for the Premier League with his strong physical attributes and Arsenal could have the advantage over Juventus in signing him this summer.

Lazio president Claudio Lolito has been adamant that he won’t sell Milinkovic-Savic to a direct league rival over the years and could prefer to sanction his sale to a foreign club.

Even if Arsenal sign Milinkovic-Savic, they could still pursue a defensive midfielder. The club need a young and reliable option with Thomas Partey being injury-prone.