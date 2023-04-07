Tottenham dealt transfer blow in Rodrigo De Paul pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur are still without a permanent manager following Antonio Conte’s departure at the end of March but are pushing ahead with their transfer plans and are expected to sign a central midfielder when the summer transfer window opens. Rodrigo De Paul is believed to be one of many names on their transfer wish-list, but Joseph Franza of Inter Live says Spurs might struggle landing his signature as he ‘could prefer’ joining a Serie A club.

Tottenham have Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield, but they’ve had bad luck with injuries. Only Höjbjerg has been a regular in the engine room, so it’s little surprise Tottenham are on the hunt for a tried and tested addition in Atletico Madrid’s €35m (£30m) signing from 2021. They have stiff competition for De Paul from AC Milan, Juventus and AS Roma, and the 28-year-old is reportedly more open to Italy than England.

De Paul has made 76 appearances for Atleti, scoring six goals with six assists. He’s made 28 appearances across the board this season, contributing a total of six goals while boasting more than one tackle per match and more than one chance created, per WhoScored , so he does both sides of the game well.

Injury issues

Skipp has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season but spent the first two thirds of the campaign on the bench, starting only 13 games from a possible 41. Bentancur has started 17 league games, missing 11 games due to a head injury, adductor problem and cruciate ligament rupture. Bissouma has started only eight top-flight outings due to an ankle fracture. And Sarr has started just one league game, spending most of the season on the bench.

Tottenham need a midfielder and Inter Live say De Paul would cost around €30m (£26m), so he wouldn’t break the bank. But the added interest and his desperation to be in the Champions League means Spurs aren’t leading the race for his signature. They’re fifth in the Premier League with nine games to go, so third-placed Milan might be favourites.

Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford have also been cited among the suitors for De Paul, but they won’t have Champions League football to show off.