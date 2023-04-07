Man Utd interested in signing Wojciech Szczesny this summer

According to Tutti Mercato, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for David de Gea.

The Red Devils are in the market for a shot-stopper due to the uncertainty surrounding De Gea’s future. The Spaniard is yet to commit his future to the club by signing a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing in an experienced and quality goalkeeper, and has reportedly identified Szczesny as a potential transfer target. The online news portal claims the former Arsenal stopper could be seeking a new challenge at the end of the season and a move back to England could be on the cards.

De Gea is reported to have rejected Man Utd’s latest contract offer, however, talks remain ongoing. If a deal is not reached before the end of the season, the 32-year-old, who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, could walk away as a free agent.

It is believed that Man Utd have asked the Spain international to take a pay cut to stay at Old Trafford, but according to The Athletic, while De Gea is willing to accept a lower salary, he deemed the club’s first proposal as insufficient.

He signed a new lucrative deal in 2019 that made him the club’s highest-paid player as well as one of the Premier League’s top earner on £375,000 per week.

Possible Replacement

According to Tutti Mercato, Juventus have already lined up a replacement for Szczesny – whose contract is set to expire in 2024. The Poland No.1 goalkeeper has been regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Serie A since joining Juve from Arsenal in 2017.

The 6ft 4inch star has racked up 205 appearances for the Serie A giants across all competitions and kept 85 clean sheets in the process, helping the Old Lady clinch three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia as well as two Supercoppa Italiana during his stay at the club.

Szczesny, who is valued at around £11m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 28 games in all competitions and kept an impressive 16 clean sheets this term as Juventus continue their push to finish in the top-four after they were deducted 15 Serie A points for alleged financial irregularities and false accounting.

Juve currently lie 7th in the league table with 44 points, six points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan after 28 matches played so far this season.

Read more: ‘Decisive talks’: £18m midfielder ‘can imagine’ joining Manchester United