Man Utd could beat Liverpool in the race to sign Bellingham

Manchester United could reportedly beat Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham if the Red Devils were to be taken over by a rich owner within the coming weeks, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After moving to the Signal Iduna Park back in 2020 in a £20m deal, the 19-year-old has developed rapidly over the last few years and he is now deemed one of the hottest prospects in world football.

So, it is no surprise to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs queuing up to secure the England international’s signature ahead of the summer window with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid all strongly linked.

It has previously been suggested that Liverpool are planning for a massive squad overhaul and revamping the engine room is their number-one priority during the off-season.

They have been linked with numerous midfielders in recent weeks with Bellingham being mentioned as their primary target. And it has even been reported that the Reds are among the leading pack to sign the midfielder at the end of this season.

Bellingham to Man Utd

However, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has suggested that Man Utd could come strongly into the conversation to acquire Bellingham’s service and trump Liverpool in this race should they were to be purchased by a rich owner ahead of the summer window.

Jones said:

“I think a takeover would make it more possible and they could come back into the Bellingham conversation a bit stronger. But the fact is Bellingham already had the chance to join Man United once, and he didn’t take it? Maybe he feels more ready for that now, certainly could be that.”

Man Utd are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance and it has been suggested that the Dutch boss is keen on strengthening his midfield department.

Bellingham has been mentioned as a serious target for the record Premier League champions but they haven’t made any firm move yet regarding this deal due to their uncertain ownership situation.

However, should the takeover process go through within the coming weeks and a rich owner such as Sheikh Jassim buys the club then United will have the financial muscle to sign Bellingham – who is expected to cost around £132m.

The Dortmund star has made it clear that he wants to play Champions League football. With Liverpool set to miss out on qualifying for that competition next season, Man Utd would be well-placed to persuade the midfielder to move to Old Trafford and beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in this race. It is going to be interesting to see how the Bellingham transfer saga unfolds over the coming months.