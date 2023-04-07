Andy Carroll urges Declan Rice to join Arsenal

Speaking to Metro, former Premier League striker Andy Carroll has urged West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to join Arsenal this summer.

The England international is widely expected to leave West Ham this summer and Arsenal have earmarked him as one of their top transfer targets.

Carroll, who previously played with Rice at West Ham, has now said that he would like Rice to move to the Gunners at the end of the season.

He said: “I can’t really see Declan Rice leaving the Premier League. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club.” “I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute. “The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”

Quality

Rice is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight. Hence, he should be in huge demand during the summer transfer window.

He currently has two years left on his West Ham contract and the east London club are likely to cash in on him, considering he has no plans to pen a renewal.

Arsenal are one of the clubs in contention to sign the England star but there could be competition with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United also keen.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side could have an advantage over the trio after their tremendous league campaign.

The London giants have performed above expectations over the course of the season and they are currently eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The progress made with a young squad should persuade Rice this summer. The midfielder could see Arsenal as his ideal club and may also prefer to stay in London.

Chelsea are also long-term admirers of him but they are 11th in the league and may not qualify for the Champions League unless they win the competition against the odds this season.

Rice, who could be available for £80 million, has already revealed his desire to play Champions League football.