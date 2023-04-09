Journalist says Man Utd want Alexis Mac Allister

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen Manchester United’s midfield this summer with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount on the list, but Steve Bates writes in Gives Me Sport that Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister is a player they’re still interested in.

The 24-year-old joined Brighton from AA Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and has made 100 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals with eight assists. Mac Allister, who has represented the Argentinean national team 16 times, is indispensable to the Seagulls but might be valuable if sold.

United aren’t short of numbers in midfield with Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes. However, McTominay isn’t commanding a starting place while being linked with an exit, Sabitzer could return to his parent club this summer, and Van de Beek is surplus to requirements, so the Red Devils may have a void to fill in the coming months.

Mac Allister can tackle, create and score

Mac Allister would be a great replacement for McTominay, Sabitzer and Van de Beek as he’s an all-rounder in midfield. The 24-year-old has scored eight goals with one assist from 24 Premier League games this season, but he’s also averaging more than two tackles per game, more than one chance created per game and more than one successful dribble per game.

Mac Allister is adept at turning over possession, has a great eye for goal and can carry the ball from deep, so it’s easy to see why Manchester United are keen. They may have to pay a tidy sum for his signature, however, as Brighton don’t want to lose him this summer. Calciomercato via Juve Live said in February that the Argentine has a €75m (£66m) asking price, so he’d be one of United’s most expensive signings.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag could be killing two birds with one stone if he signs Mac Allister, as he’s able to thwart opposition attacks like Casemiro while providing creativity at the other end like Eriksen and Fernandes. And while Brighton are having a fantastic campaign to be sixth in the table, Mac Allister might be seduced by Champions League football next season with Man Utd in the mix for a top four finish.