Man Utd want to sign Marcel Sabitzer on permanent deal

Marcel Sabitzer joined Manchester United on loan from Bayern Munich in January and has made a real impact at Old Trafford if reports are to be believed. The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with one assist, and Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider says the Red Devils want to sign him permanently.

Sabitzer was brought in to replace Christian Eriksen after he picked up an ankle injury and has started six of United’s last nine Premier League games. He featured in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Real Betis and in their League Cup final win over Newcastle United, so it’s clear Erik ten Hag holds him in high regard.

The Austrian international averages more than two turnovers per game in the league and creates just shy of one chance per game, so he’s effective in both boxes. Sabitzer probably isn’t getting a regular starting place for United when everyone is fit, but Ten Hag has been impressed with his work rate and professionalism.

Sabitzer on the periphery at Bayern

Bayern signed the 29-year-old from RB Leipzig in 2021 and he’s gone on to make 54 appearances across the board, scoring two goals with two assists. Sabitzer made 15 Bundesliga appearances this season but lost his place in November and December, facilitating the loan move to United – he didn’t start a league game since October, so it wasn’t a shock that he was moved on.

Christian Falk says Bayern are open to selling Sabitzer permanently if his €20m (£18m) asking price is matched. With Donny van de Beek expected to leave this summer after struggling for form, fitness and playing time, Sabitzer would be a significant upgrade. But Manchester United are also after Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, so they have their eye on other transfer targets.

The Austrian has played more regularly for United than Bayern, so he might be open to make his loan move permanent. His deal at the Allianz Arena is up in 2025, so Bayern aren’t in any rush to cash in. But with Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala being consistent starters while Ryan Gravenberch provides cover from the bench, there’s no room for Sabitzer.