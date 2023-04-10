Man Utd could turn attention to Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are looking to sign a new right-back in the summer and they could turn their attention towards signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils have earmarked Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as their top target in the summer and they are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

However, German giants Bayern Munich are also keen to sign the Dutch defender. Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that if Bayern hijack a deal for the 22-year-old right-back, Man Utd could trigger a domino effect and move for Pavard instead.

Pavard, 27, has less than 18 months left on his current deal and he is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt. According to a recent report from 90min, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in signing Pavard, which means Man Utd are expected to face tough competition for his signature.

Class act but not first-choice

Pavard is a versatile right-back who has made over 150 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He also played a big role for France as they lifted the World Cup in 2018.

He is currently in his fourth year at the German club and has won three Bundesliga titles, four domestic cups, and one Champions League trophy. His experience could be invaluable for Man Utd who are looking to return to their glory days under Erik ten Hag.

He is arguably one of the top-rated full-backs in Europe but it seems he is just a back-up option for Man Utd at the moment.

Frimpong is the first-choice target for the Red Devils and Football Insider claims that Man Utd are prepared to pay £50m for his signature. Unless they are involved in a transfer war with Bayern, it appears that Erik ten Hag personally wants the Bayer defender at Old Trafford.

The potential arrival of either Pavard or Frimpong could seal the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.