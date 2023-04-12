Chelsea want to make Joao Felix stay permanent

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are looking to keep Joao Felix permanently.

Felix was a late winter signing and was brought to Stamford Bridge on loan until the end of the ongoing season. It is a short-term loan but it is believed that the Blues paid around £9.7 million to convince Atletico Madrid to part ways with their record signing, temporarily.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that Chelsea are ready to make the move permanent this summer as they see Felix as part of their long-term project.

“What I can tell you right now is that, from my understanding, Chelsea board, and I underline board because we still don’t know who’s going to be the coach for next season. And that’s going to be an important factor. “But discussing about the board, what I heard is something really positive for Joao Felix because Chelsea are thinking of next season as planning for potential team next season with Joao Felix included.” “So the idea of Chelsea is to continue with Joao Felix in the squad. The idea on player’s side is the same because Joao Felix will be happy to stay a Chelsea, from what I understand. He’s happy with the squad. He’s happy with the city.”

With Chelsea’s struggles in front of the goal well documented this season they clearly need attacking reinforcements. Romano has said that the Blues board is interested in keeping Felix beyond the expiry of his loan spell. There will be negotiations between the two sides in the summer but a lot will also depend on who is installed as the new permanent manager.

Felix is currently valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt but everything indicates toward Atleti demanding a lot more than that for the 23-year-old.

Our View

Joao Felix is an attacker who has massive potential and can easily succeed in Europe if he plays in the right system. But, if his time at Atleti has shown us anything it is that he is at his best playing as a second striker and so it would be huge if Chelsea could manage to field both Christopher Nkunku, who is likely to join Chelsea this summer, and Felix at the same time.

Moreover, it is likely that the club will part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku at the end of this term and so it is imperative for the West London club to sign another striker. But, negotiations with Atleti will be key. The Rojiblancos will be looking to recover most of the £110 million that they paid for him.

Chelsea have not held back in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took over the club. And so it will not be a massive surprise if Chelsea decide to splurge big for Felix this summer, having spent close to £600 million since the start of the season.