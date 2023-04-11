Arsenal and Man Utd in running to sign Adrien Rabiot

According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal and Manchester United could battle it out for the free transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Frenchman was close to joining Man United from Juventus at the beginning of the season. A transfer fee was agreed between the clubs but United failed to finalise personal terms.

Rabiot ended up staying with the Turin giants and he has had a superb campaign so far. In his 35 appearances, he has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists from central midfield.

It is now reported by Tuttojuve that Rabiot is expected to leave Juventus when his contract expires in June.

The outlet add that Arsenal and United are ‘ready to go on the offensive’ to land his services this summer. They can reportedly land him for a signing-on bonus of around £9-13 million.

Bargain

Rabiot was a dispensable figure at the start of the campaign and Juventus were more than willing to offload him. However, he has transformed his fortunes over the season.

The Frenchman has been one of Serie A’s best-performing central midfielders. He was also part of the France squad that just missed out on defending their World Cup crown.

Hence, he has done plenty of things right over the past few months and a number of elite European clubs will be lining up to sign him when his contract expires this summer.

Rabiot has already said that he has the dream of playing in the Premier League and this should hand Arsenal and United with a huge boost in landing his services on a free transfer.

Arsenal have been linked with Rabiot since his academy days at Paris Saint-Germain and there has been regular speculation over the years that they could land his signature.

The London giants could finally make a move to sign him but they face competition from United. United boss Erik ten Hag was determined to sign Rabiot last summer and even made a phone call.