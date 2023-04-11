Chelsea in talks to sign Barcelona’s Gavi in summer

Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona midfielder Gavi’s agent ahead of a possible summer transfer move, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS.

The online news portal claims the initial meeting was positive and more talks have been scheduled in the coming weeks as the Blues look to wrap up the deal before the season ends with several other clubs showing keen interest.

The West Londoners are planning a mass summer clear-out which could see as many as eight players sold at the end of the season to help reduce the size of the first-team squad.

It is reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic will be offloaded in order for the club to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

Chelsea have spent about £600m on transfers since the start of last summer under their new owner Todd Boehly – who wants to see the club win more trophies again after a trophyless season last campaign despite reaching the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

Frank Lampard’s side signed Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record £107m transfer fee but the club still wants to bring in a midfielder due to Mason Mount’s on-going contract saga, and the club and have identified Gavi as a potential transfer target.

Reinforcement

Gavi’s Barcelona future is hanging by a thread despite only signing a new long-term deal last September, however, the La Liga giants’ ongoing financial troubles mean his most recent contract is yet to become valid.

According to Diario AS, Chelsea are prepared to offer Gavi a big contract including other incentive bonuses. It is believed that the 18-year-old is unhappy with Barca after they were unable to lower their overall wage bill to accommodate him. He is said to be open to leaving the club in the summer.

The highly-rated youngster, who is valued at £79m by Transfermarkt, has racked up 40 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona and made eight goal contributions as they sit at the top of the La Liga table with 72 points, 13 points above Real Madrid.

With several players expected to leave in the summer, Chelsea will do everything possible to get their man at the end of the season and he would be a sensational addition to their squad.

