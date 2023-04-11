Liverpool and Chelsea battle to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has impressed for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, gaining the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, so his future at the Amex Stadium is uncertain. The 24-year-old has spent four years with the Seagulls after joining from AA Argentinos Juniors, scoring 18 goals with eight assists from 101 games in all competitions, but he might be on the move this summer.

Matteo Moretto of Relevo says Liverpool and Chelsea are among the suitors for Mac Allister, with both having a fervent need to strengthen their midfield. Liverpool have suffered multiple injuries to their engine room while Chelsea have been without one key player while inexplicably selling another. And the midfielder they loaned in hasn’t set the place alight.

Liverpool and Chelsea haven’t had a settled midfield

Liverpool are blessed with depth on paper (Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) but haven’t had all these players available at the same time – only Fabinho and Henderson have stayed fit for most of the season, so Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen in this area.

Thiago has featured in only one of Liverpool’s last nine league games, Keita has started just three times in the league all season, Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t started in the Reds’ last 11 top-flight outings, and Milner has started just two of their previous 12 in the league.

As for Chelsea, they have talent on the books with N’Golo Kanté, Denis Zakaria, Enzo Fernández, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Carney Chukwuemeka, but the Blues have no control over fitness and form.

Kante has been out for most of the season, Zakaria has started just four league games, Gallagher has started only one of Chelsea’s last nine league outings, and Chukwuemeka has started one league game all season.

Mac Allister, who has scored 10 goals with two assists from 29 games across the board this campaign, has an asking price of €75m (£66m), so he won’t come cheap. But with the 24-year-old being adept at turning over the ball while having a fantastic eye for goal, he might be worth the lofty fee. Mac Allister is out of contract in 2025, so Brighton aren’t obligated to cash in early just yet.