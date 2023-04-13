Man Utd & Chelsea hold talks to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili

90min has revealed that Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s representatives have held talks with Manchester United and Chelsea over a potential summer move.

The Red Devils have been linked with Mamardashvili in recent times with the long-term future of David de Gea uncertain. Valencia have struggled this season and have been flirting with the relegation zone. That being said, despite Los Che’s woeful form, Mamardashvili has been the lone shining light for them in what has been a horrendous campaign.

The Georgian international is looking to leave the club this summer and the Spaniard’s will not stand in his way, reports 90min. It is claimed in the report that a fee in the range of £30 million will be enough to secure the 22-year-old’s services but Valencia will likely demand more if a La Liga side approaches them.

Mamardashvili arrived in 2021 on an initial loan deal and his stay was made permanent in 2022 due to his impressive performances at the Mestalla.

Now, he could be sold this summer with 90min claiming that the player’s camp approached numerous Premier League clubs last week and held talks with Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, the duo will face further competition as Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester have also expressed an interest in luring the keeper to England, while Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Monaco are among the European teams keen on the player.

Our View

United have an excellent shot-stopper in David de Gea but one of his well-documented weaknesses throughout his career has been his ability on the ball. His long-term future at the club is currently unclear as his contract will expire in June and an extension is yet to be signed.

In a system like Erik ten Hag’s, the play starts from the back and it is the passing skills of the goalkeeper that are vital to maintaining possession, so it’s no surprise Man Utd are eyeing Mamardashvili.

Chelsea are also in need of a talented goalkeeper with Eduardo Mendy out of form and Kepa Arrizabalaga inconsistent in between the sticks.

It remains to be seen if either United or Chelsea can get their hands on the Georgian. Moreover, it is highly likely that Mamardashvili would be available for a cut-price should Valencia get relegated at the end of this season.