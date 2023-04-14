Chelsea and Liverpool in talks with Mac Allister’s camp

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Liverpool are in talks with the entourage of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister over a summer transfer.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League and Romano reports that he is ‘expected to leave’ the Seagulls this summer.

The journalist added that Chelsea and Liverpool have already been in contact with the player’s camp to discuss the project. Brighton are likely to decide on the price tag soon.

Top-class

Mac Allister has been in superb form for the South Coast outfit this campaign. In his 29 appearances, the Argentine has scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, he was also excellent for his country at the 2022 World Cup. He came up with two goal involvements including an assist for Angel di Maria in the final.

Hence, his reputation has been greatly enhanced over the campaign and Chelsea and Liverpool will be hoping to lure him from Brighton during the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister would be a fantastic signing for both clubs. He can play anywhere from midfield and has been superb with his passing, tackling and ability to win regular duels.

Chelsea and Liverpool may reportedly have to fork out around £60 million for the World Cup winner, who will definitely want the guarantee of regular starts at his next club.

He would not want to leave the comfort of Brighton to sit on the bench at either Chelsea or Liverpool. His decision could also depend on Champions League football.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool look set to miss out on the European competition next season and it is left to be seen whether this has any impact on Mac Allister’s decision.

There should be plenty of interest from other elite European clubs heading into the summer and Mac Allister could lean towards joining a Champions League outfit.