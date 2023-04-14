Arsenal favourites ahead of Liverpool and Man Utd to sign £100m Declan Rice

Arsenal are favourites ahead of Liverpool and Man Utd in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer window, as per The Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for both club and country for the past few seasons, and he would be one of the top midfielders in demand this summer.

The England international has a contract at the club until 2024, but the Hammers have the option to extend his deal for another year. Rice has stated his desire to play in the Champions League, and a move away from West Ham looks likely.

The Daily Mail suggests that it would require a fee in the region of £100m to sign the box-to-box midfielder, which goes in line with what David Moyes had said before. The Hammers boss previously made it clear that it would require a British transfer record to lure Rice away from the club.

The newspaper says Man Utd and Liverpool are also in the race for his signature, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming that the Reds have placed Rice as one of their prime midfield targets after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp needs to revamp his midfield and Rice would be an excellent addition but Liverpool would need to finish in the top four to stand a chance of luring him to Anfield.

Man Utd are also being backed to reinforce their midfield this summer and Erik ten Hag could be eyeing Rice as the man to partner Casemiro in the middle of the park.

However, the Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal are ‘favourites’ to sign the England international this summer. Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in more depth in midfield and Rice has been widely touted as his main target.

Cracking player

Rice is a terrific midfielder and he would be a superb addition for any top Premier League side. He has been a symbol of consistency for West Ham in recent years and richly deserves the chance to play for a big club.

He usually plays as a defensive holding midfielder for the Hammers but he has become an all-action player under Moyes. He has developed a wide passing range in his game and knows when to attack and sit back.

Moyes has given him the license to burst forward from midfield, and as a result, he can now chip in with crucial goals.

Rice is a leader, both on and off the pitch, and he would improve any Premier League side. The Gunners are heavily linked with a move for him, but they have other targets as well like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.