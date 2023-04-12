Declan Rice still on Liverpool shortlist

Liverpool have discussed the possibility of signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is a key player for both club and country and he is among the five-man target list for the Reds after the club decided not to buy Jude Bellingham.

Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell that Liverpool won’t move for Bellingham as they feel the 19-year-old is too expensive. The Guardian journalist suggested that it would require a package of around £130m to sign the Dortmund midfielder.

Plettenberg now adds that Jurgen Klopp was 100% involved in the decision to not go after Bellingham. Instead, it’s “confirmed” that the Reds will focus on players like Rice, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Ryan Gravenberch, and Matheus Nunes to bolster their midfield.

Interestingly, the Sky journalist hasn’t mentioned Mason Mount as a potential option for Liverpool although Romano suggests that the Chelsea midfielder remains one of the major targets for the Reds.

News #LFC: Still on the shortlist and being discussed with #Klopp confirmed: Rice, Caicedo, Barella, Gravenberch and Nunes. Klopp 100 % involved in the decision not to buy #Bellingham. Decision was taken with the owners. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IzDthesnAV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 12, 2023

Rice – cracking signing

It’s well-documented that Liverpool need new faces in midfield and Klopp himself has said many times that this is one area they will bolster in the summer.

Bellingham was thought to be their primary target, but he is too expensive. First of all, he has got no release clause in his contract, and secondly, Dortmund are under no obligation to sell him.

Rice could be on the move in the summer after West Ham’s disappointing campaign. The Hammers skipper has a contract at the club until 2024, with the Hammers having the option to extend for another year. However, they are unlikely to take that option and probably will allow Rice to leave should they receive a good offer.

It has been widely suggested that any potential club will have to pay around £75m for Rice’s signature but David Moyes has made it clear that it will require a British transfer fee record to lure their star midfielder away from the club.

If Liverpool feel that Bellingham is too expensive, they can probably forget about signing Rice and Caicedo as well.