Chelsea confident of signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

According to 90min, Chelsea believe they are favourites to sign Man Utd target Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window even without Champions League football next season.

The Blues have spent about £600m on transfers since the start of last summer under their new owner Todd Boehly and are planning a mass summer clear-out which could see several players sold.

This will free-up money and space within the squad for further big-money signings and the club have reportedly identified Osimhen as a key transfer target.

90min claims that Man Utd also also eyeing a swoop for the Napoli hitman as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a top class striker this summer. However, Chelsea are ‘confident’ they can outbid their rivals and convince Osimhen to move to London at the end of the season, despite not being able to offer him Champions League football.

The Blues are almost certainly going to miss out on the top four as they sit 11th in the table on 39 points with just eight matches remaining, while they are also heading out of this seasons Champions League following a 2-0 first leg defeat to Madrid.

Last season’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup finalists have failed to score in their last four matches in all competitions and have only netted 29 times in the top-flight this term, so a regular goal-scorer is desperately needed.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of strikers but are keen on Osimhen – who has been one of the standout players in Europe this season, spearheading Napoli’s charge to clinch the Serie A title.

Quality signing

The Nigerian has 25 goals and five assists in 29 matches for Napoli across all competitions this season, becoming one of the deadliest strikers alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland – who has banged in 45 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United could provide stiff competition – especially if they cannot strike a deal for Harry Kane – but the report says Chelsea are prepared to make a club-record move for Osimhen.

Napoli reportedly want around £132m for the striker he striker and Chelsea have shown recently they are prepared to pay whatever it takes to land their prime targets.

It is believed the sale of players such as Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech at the end of the season could help raise funds for one of the most sought-after strikers.

