[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal are at the London Stadium this afternoon looking for a win to restore their six point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a major blow ahead of the match as Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out of the game. The Ukrainian international picked up a groin injury during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend and has failed to recover in time to make the trip across London.

Therefore, Kieran Tierney has been recalled to start at left-back this afternoon. Ben White starts again on the opposite side of the back four with Takehiro Tomiyasu out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. William Saliba misses out once again for Arsenal as he’s still overcoming a back injury that’s kept him out of the last four games so Rob Holding continues alongside Gabriel in the back four.

Thomas Partey keeps his place in the holding midfield role for Arsenal today. The Ghanaian international is joined by Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park while Martin Odegaard also captains the side once again. It means Jorginho and Fabio Vieira have to settle for places on the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right flank for Arsenal while Gabriel Martinelli will be looking to continue his excellent form on the opposite flank. Gabriel Jesus starts up front so Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have to make do with places among the substitutes.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio is recalled to start up front while Declan Rice starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Martinelli; Jesus

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters, Nketiah.