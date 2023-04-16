[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from City Ground

Manchester United will be looking to move back up to third in the Premier League table with a win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that drew with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday night but David De Gea is among those to keep their places as the Spaniard starts between the sticks once again.

Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being injured in midweek so Harry Maguire is recalled to start in defence for Man Utd. Raphael Varane also misses out after picking up a knock on Thursday so Victor Lindelof comes in alongside Maguire.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back while Diogo Dalot comes in for Tyrell Malacia at left-back with Luke Shaw still on the sidelines.

Casemiro returns from a four-game domestic suspension to start in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer keeps his place after scoring twice against Sevilla while Bruno Fernandes starts once again so Fred and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places on the bench.

Antony starts on the wing with Jadon Sancho on the opposite flank. Anthony Martial leads the line up front in the absence of Marcus Rashford so Wout Weghorst has to make do with a substitutes role for Man Utd today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Forest

Navas; Niakhate, McKenna, Felipe, Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson.

Subs: Hennesey, Worrall, Mangala, Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Williams, Jurado, Fred, Eriksen, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Weghorst.