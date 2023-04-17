Manchester United ‘favourites’ to sign Monaco’s Axel Disasi

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are clear favourites to sign France defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their defensive options and have identified the 24-year-old as a potential transfer target as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad for next season.

The online news portal claims United have sent multiple scouts to watch Disasi at Monaco this term and have been impressed with the performances of the France international – who is attracting interest from several clubs.

He was first linked with a move to Old Trafford in January but the club did not make any concrete offer to complete the move. However, it appears United are keen to get their man at the end of the season.

Disasi could be seen as a long-term replacement for club captain Harry Maguire, who has struggled for playing time since Ten Hag was appointed manager of the club at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The England international has racked up 27 appearances across all competitions as Man Utd lie 3rd in the Premier League table with 59 points following their routine 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Maguire has been tipped to leave the club in the summer, hence the need for further reinforcements in defence to complement the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof.

Competition

Football Insider says Man Utd are targeting a move for Disasi and although they face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, the Red Devils are ‘favourites’ to sign the defender this summer.

Disasi’s contract with Monaco will expire in 2025, which could force the Ligue 1 giants to sell him at the end of the season to avoid losing him at a reduced price 12 months later.

He was part of the France squad that lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final – making two appearances at the tournament.

The Frenchman, who is valued at just £22m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 42 games for Monaco in all competitions and made 10 goal contributions in the process.

He is a versatile player who can play a number of positions including either side of a centre-back partnership as well as a right-back. Disasi would be a decent signing for Man Utd if they are able to get a deal over the line this summer.

