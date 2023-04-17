Romano: Liverpool eye move for ‘unsettled’ Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch but could face stiff competition from Arsenal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds badly need to bolster their midfield during the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp openly claiming they have identified at least 12 midfielders as potential targets.

Liverpool have decided that they won’t bid for Jude Bellingham as they feel that he would be too expensive, but Romano says the Reds will sign new midfielders, and Gravenberch could be one of them.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Romano claims that the Dutch midfielder is not happy at Bayern. He joined the German giants from Ajax with a lot of hope but has struggled for regular game time.

The Guardian journalist further notes that the 20-year-old will hold talks with Bayern over his future towards the end of the season. Bayern rate him highly, and they hope that he will stay.

The midfield scenario

A midfield revamp is needed in the summer, although Liverpool’s business could be severely affected if they fail to secure Champions League football, which is a very real possibility.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are likely to leave the club, while there are suggestions that Klopp could allow Fabinho to depart as well.

Gravenberch is a fantastic young defensive midfielder who probably made the switch to Germany too early in his career. He is very strong with his passing and has got bundles of energy. He is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, so he could be available at a reasonable price.

However, Liverpool are expected to face strong competition from other Premier League rivals, most notably Arsenal. Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported earlier this month that Premier League leaders Arsenal are also keen to sign Gravenberch.

Liverpool need to be smart in the transfer market. Obviously, missing on Bellingham is a huge blow, but they simply need to add a few quality midfielders to close the gap with Man City or Arsenal.

Gravenberch may not be a marquee signing for the Reds but he can be a star in the future under Klopp.