Arsenal keep tabs on Ryan Gravenberch

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Amsterdam-born midfielder progressed through the youth ranks at Ajax and made his senior debut at the age of 16.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern last summer but the move hasn’t work out well for him. The all-action midfielder is currently struggling for regular game time at the German club, where he has made only one Bundesliga start this season and a further 16 appearances have come from the bench.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter that Gravenberch could get more game time at Arsenal despite the fact the Gunners have loads of midfield options. However, for the move to bear fruit the Gunners need to get the green signal from Thomas Tuchel, and at the moment “all depends” on his decision.

❗️X News #Gravenberch: @Arsenal is monitoring him and his situation at Bayern! But no negotiations yet. Lot of competition with Ødegaard, Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho … but nevertheless: He could get more playing time there. Now all depends on Tuchel. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/9s73Fm7NFm — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2023

Competition for places

Gravenberch may have made the mistake of moving to Bayern too early in his career. Bayern have a wealth of midfield talents at their disposal and the youngster has found it really hard to get regular games.

His situation is unlikely to change overnight even if he moves to the North London club. Arsenal have Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho as regular midfielders, and it won’t be easy for him to get into the first team straight away.

The reliable Sky journalist has shared that the Gunners are yet to start negotiating a deal for the youngster, but if they are really serious, then it can be expected that efforts to move for the midfielder could ramp up in the coming weeks. The youngster is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, so he could be an affordable option.

Gravenberch was seen as one of the top young talents coming out of Ajax and definitely he has got the potential to play for a top Premier League side like Arsenal. He has got bundles of energy and is very strong with his passing – his attributes are similar to that of Jude Bellingham.

He would be a smart addition to Mikel Arteta’s side but Tuchel may not be willing to let him go easily.