Fabrizio Romano shares update on Arsenal pursuit of Vitor Roque

Brazilian sensation Vitor Roque plans to pick his future club soon amid interest from Arsenal among other clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Guardian journalist wrote on Twitter that Barcelona are his favourite option but they could struggle to compete due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

TeamTalk reported earlier this month that both Arsenal and Chelsea made progress in their attempts to sign the Athletico Paranaense sensation.

However, Romano, writing for Caughtoffside, suggested that there is “nothing advanced” for Roque at the moment, especially from the Gunners.

Roque is viewed as one of the upcoming rising stars in South America, and Romano says that other Premier League clubs are entering the race for him.

Arsenal can establish the Brazilian connection with Edu, but they probably don’t need another striker. Mikel Arteta has got the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front, and Romano claims that it is unclear whether they will bolster that department.

Romano wrote:

“There is nothing advanced between Arsenal and Vitor Roque, whose priority remains Barcelona. The Gunners have Brazilian connections with Edu, but they also have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front, so it remains to be seen if this will be a priority for them. Still, I understand English clubs are entering the race as it’s not clear if Barca can afford Roque due to Financial Fair Play issues.”

Cracking addition?

The 18-year-old has scored four goals in seven games this season, and he is valued at around £35m, as per TeamTalk.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reported earlier that a host of clubs including Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are keen to sign the youngster, but it was Arsenal who established contacts with the Brazilian club over a potential move.

However, it appears that the Gunners may retain an interest in the young striker – who was promoted to the Brazil senior squad after bagging six goals in eight appearances for the Brazil U20 side in the South American championship – but they are not advanced in the chase for Roque.

Roque is a versatile forward who can play in multiple positions and that’s why clubs in Europe are so keen to land him. He can not only operate as a striker but can also play on the wings or as an attacking midfielder.

It’s still early to say where Roque will play next but it appears that he won’t be staying in Brazil next summer.