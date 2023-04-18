Sabitzer pushing hard for permanent Man Utd move

Marcel Sabitzer is reportedly pushing hard to secure a permanent Manchester United move this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils opted to acquire the Bayern Munich midfielder’s services on a six-month loan deal last winter following Christian Eriksen’s serious ankle injury that kept him out for almost three months before returning to action in recent weeks.

Sabitzer has been enjoying a promising time at Old Trafford, scoring three goals and registering a solitary assist in 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

According to the report by Football Insider, having endured a torrid 18 months at the Allianz Stadium, Sabitzer has no intention of returning to Bayern and is ‘pushing ‘ to stay at Manchester United beyond this season.

The report further claims that Erik ten Hag has been impressed by the Austrian’s displays in recent weeks so, there is a ‘good chance’ that United could sign the 29-year-old permanently this summer.

Man Utd to keep Sabitzer

Football Insider also says that Sabitzer isn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans so the 29-year-old could be allowed to move to Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.

It has recently been reported that Bayern Munich want £17m to let the midfielder leave. So, Man Utd could sign Sabitzer for a bargain price if they opt to make the midfielder’s loan deal permanent during the off-season.

Sabitzer can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can create chances for the forward players, has an eye for scoring goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, the Austrian would certainly add substance to United’s midfield department should the record Premier League champions decide to push forward with this deal and purchase him permanently. However, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag eventually opts to grant this move at the end of this season or move for other targets.

Meanwhile, following a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest this weekend, Man Utd will take on Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second leg before Sunday’s F.A Cup semi-final fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. So, a couple of crucial encounters lie ahead for United in the coming days.