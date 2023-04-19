Chelsea & Arsenal eye move to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal and Chelsea are eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window but face competition from Newcastle United, according to 90min.

The 25-year-old, who has been hampered by injuries and was on the verge of being sold by Barca a couple of seasons ago, has just over a year remaining on his current contract at the Nou Camp.

According to 90min, Lionel Messi’s likely return to Camp Nou this summer means that Dembele could leave to make room for the Argentinean superstar. It’s believed that the Frenchman would consider leaving if a suitable offer came in.

It appears the situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as the report says Arsenal and Chelsea are showing an interest in bringing Dembele to England this summer.

However, the London duo will face stiff competition as 90min says Newcastle are looking to sign the winger and have already held talks with the player’s camp during his recent trip to England.

Dembele attended Sunderland’s Championship with clash with Sheffield United in March when he visited friend Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and it appears Newcastle took the opportunity to discuss a possible move to the North East.

There is further interest from Europe with the report suggesting that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation so there will be no shortage of takers if Dembele does leave Barca this summer.

Reinforcement

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of the 2023/24 season but they continue to be linked with several forwards as they look to add more goal threat to their squad.

Dembele is seemingly on their radar once again having reportedly been close to joining the Blues last summer before extending his contract at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal are also reportedly in the market for another winger to offer support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and the Gunnes have long been linked with Dembele so it comes as no surprise that their keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, it looks like Newcastle are pushing hardest to sign the Frenchman so Arsenal and Chelsea will need to work hard if they want to win the race should he leave Barcelona.

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 where he scored 10 goals and provided 22 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions as he helped them win the 2016/17 DFB-Pokal.

Due to injuries, he’s made just 178 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scored 40 goals, and registered 41 assists, helping them win the La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Dembele, who is valued at £53m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 28 games and made 15 goal contributions for Xavi’s side this campaign.

