Man Utd could hold upper hand in Victor Osimhen race

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United could hold the upper hand in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in the centre-forward department at the end of the season and Osimhen is one of the top candidates on their transfer wishlist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth believes United could hold the upper hand in landing Osimhen, who has revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League.

He said: “It should be noted that Victor Osimhen, earlier on this season, has already said that one of his dreams is to play in the Premier League and he’s working hard to try and achieve that dream. If that is to be believed, then Man United might hold the upper hand over another European club in trying to sign someone like Victor Osimhen.”

Must buy

United have had a productive campaign under manager Erik ten Hag but they continue to lag behind their main rivals when it comes to the centre-forward role.

Marcus Rashford has been outstanding from the left flank this campaign with 28 goals but there has been limited assistance from the strikers in the squad.

Anthony Martial has just 7 goals over the season and he has spent the majority of the campaign in the treatment room with a raft of injury concerns.

Wout Weghorst was considered as a solution after his mid-season loan move from Burnley but the Dutchman has looked out of sorts with only 2 goals to date.

United clearly need an elite performer up front and Osimhen could be the answer to their problems.

The £88 million star has been terrific for Napoli with 26 goals scored from 31 outings. He would be the perfect fit for ten Hag with his work rate and strong presence in the box.

The Nigerian star also likes to press opponents in the final third. Like Sheth said, United might have the upper hand in the transfer race due to Osimhen’s Premier League dream.