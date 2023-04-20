Tottenham interested in signing Levi Colwill this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Premier League clubs for the signing of Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The young centre-back is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive displays for Brighton this season.

Colwill joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal from the Blues and has racked up 17 appearances across all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi’s – who are chasing a European spot for next season.

He is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and assess his situation under Chelsea’s new manager. The online news portal claims the Blues may want to keep the 20-year-old as he’s regarded as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the country.

However, it is believed a huge offer could force the club into selling the English youngster this summer. Chelsea are well-stocked with defenders following the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella last summer.

It would be quite difficult for Colwill to get more playing time at Chelsea next season irrespective of the manager appointed as he’s considered to be a long-term project and this could play a crucial role in his decision-making.

Reinforcement

Tottenham are in the market for a centre-back and have been linked with many players including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Evan Ndicka, Piero Hincapie, Robin Koch and Aymeric Laporte however, Colwill is now also on Spurs’ radar.

The North Londoners have struggled defensively this season, shipping 45 goals in 31 league matches as they lie 5th in the top-flight with 53 points, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played a game less.

Colwill, who is valued at just £14m Transfermarkt, could be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they could take him to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer.

According to the Sun, Chelsea’s owner Todd Boehly may be forced to sell some of his homegrown stars to make up for the £600m spent on players in the last two transfer windows.

It is said that Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher are two players likely to move on and Tottenham could use this opportunity to lure Colwill to join them at the end of his loan successful spell.

Read more: Report: Tottenham could sign Premier League star for £50m this summer