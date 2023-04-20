Tottenham in battle with Arsenal over Maignan’s signature

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has widely been suggested that Spurs are looking to sign a new shot-stopper as a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris at the end of this season.

They have already been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Dean Henderson, David Raya and Emiliano Martinez being among them. However, Maignan is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Fichajes, after being impressed by his displays for Milan in recent times, Tottenham are showing an interest in Maignan and the Lilywhites could make a concrete approach to sign him during the off-season.

However, the report suggests that signing the France international won’t be a walk in the park for Spurs as arch-rivals Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for the 27-year-old.

Battle

Maignan – valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left in his current contract. So, Milan are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in at the end of this season.

After moving to San Siro during the summer of 2021 from LOSC Lille, the Frenchman has established himself as a key first-team member for the Rossoneri, helping his side in winning the Scudetto last term and guiding Milan to the semi-final of the Champions League this season.

Maignan, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper, comfortable playing out from the back, brilliant in the air and also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role.

He is the perfect example of a modern-day goalkeeper so he would be a great signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to get a deal over the line this summer.

However, having already got Aaron Ramsdale as the first-choice option and Matt Turner as backup, Arsenal don’t need more investment in their goalkeeper position. So, Tottenham would be a better destination for Maignan over the Gunners if the Milan star were to leave San Siro at the end of this season.