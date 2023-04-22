Arsenal eyeing move to sign Valencia’s Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah left Arsenal to join Valencia in 2019, but the 20-year-old could be on his way back to North London in the coming months if reports are to be believed. He’s impressed in Spain and Valencia are resigned to losing him as they in danger of relegation, so a move is expected this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min , Arsenal are eyeing a move to re-sign Musah and have been in talks with his representatives about a move back to the capital. However, the Gunners face competition with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Eintracht Frankfurt, Newcastle United, Wolfsburg and Brighton & Hove Albion also keen.

Valencia situation could see Musah leave

The US international has made 100 appearances in all competitions for Valencia, scoring five goals with three assists. Musah has been a regular for Los Che this season, playing in 26 of their 29 Liga games, but his future at the Mestalla Stadium is up in the air.

Valencia are 19th in the Spanish top-flight and three points adrift of safety with nine games remaining. Given Voro’s men are winless in their last four games, suffering 11 defeats from their previous 15 outings, so they’re in real danger of the drop. Musah would surely leave if they were relegated, but he won’t come cheap.

Bailey says the 20-year-old has a €100m (£90m) release clause at Valencia but might be sold for significantly less money as a summer exodus is expected at the club. Musah would surely jump at the chance to join a title-chasing Premier League club such as Arsenal, let alone all the interest form overseas, so he’s unlikely to see out his three-year contract.

It’s worth noting that Mikel Arteta has Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Thomas Partney and Granit Xhaka who can operate in Musah’s position, so Arsenal aren’t short of depth. The stiff competition for the US international’s signature might prove a stumbling block in the Gunners’ alleged pursuit too, so time will tell if they’re successful bringing him back to the Emirates Stadium.

Musah is a defensive-minded player who is more adept at turning over possession than creating opportunities for his teammates, but he’s capable of carrying the ball from deep and wins a lot of fouls. The US international stil has to improve his passing accuracy, but it’s easy to see why Arsenal would be linked.

The Gunners won’t break the bank for the 20-year-old, however, so he might be offered out to other suitors unless Valencia lower his valuation. Musah must think the grass is greener away from the Mestalla, so he should be available for the right price. A move probably would suit all parties.